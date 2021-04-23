Instagram will let you better filter the direct (abusive) messages you receive daily

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Social networks are a good place to meet people, their jobs, talk with them and enjoy the wonders that many publish in the heat of their talent. But unfortunately, they are also a place where haters and bitter people do not stop igniting conversations or arguing about any trifle. Something that ends up arriving, we want to not, to our direct messages (DM) with verbal attacks, insults and even worse issues. So since you will not be willing to read offensive or abusive comments in your particular Instagram rest area, from the social network owned by Facebook they have decided that we must put a stop and end such practices. Even if only for the good of the hundreds of millions of people who take things calmly and, above all, in their proper measure and without fanfare. Instagram knows how to stop it. It has been through an official publication on the Instagram blog where those responsible for the company have given the interesting fact that a significant majority of “hate or unwanted messages” come mostly from requests for DM. That is, direct messages from those profiles that have never interacted with the person victim of these comments before and that, quite possibly, are not on their respective follow-up lists either. In this way, what they have decided from the social network is nothing more than to start filtering by types of keywords and emoticons that have been recommended by some of the main associations against discrimination and harassment. As you can well imagine, this work has been carried out on North American soil, so it will have a certain bias focused on dealing with some of those scourges that plague those latitudes, such as racism. In this way, when Instagram detects a specific word, emoticon or phrase that suggests that a comment with hate or harassment is taking place, it will be filtered to determine if that DM is potentially abusive or not. Now, to start it up, the user will have to activate it, through a function within privacy called “Hidden Words” which, when it finds a potentially conflicting message, will send it to a specific folder where we will not be able to read it. until we expressly request it. According to the social network, all these new controls will be launched over the next few weeks in various territories around the world. So we still have a little bit left before we start to breathe easy when it comes to direct messages.