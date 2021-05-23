Instagram will try to look like Clubhouse

I recognize that this time Instagram has surprised me. And to be more specific, I recognize that this time Instagram has surprised me for good, with a movement that is, at the same time, tremendously simple and deeply ingenious. The objective? Well, competing with the new fashion service, Clubhouse, which in turn has also been an interesting twist to the concept of social network, this time combined with podcast.

As we already told you a few months ago, Instagram expanded the number of people who could participate, as broadcasters, in live broadcasts through the platform. Until that moment a maximum of two was allowed, which became four after said modification. Additionally, a few months earlier he had extended the maximum duration of the live shows to four hours, a measure that fit like a glove in the intensive use that was taking place of the direct function by many artists from various disciplines.

And today we know from Engadget that Facebook has introduced a new feature within Instagram Live that allows you to turn off your phone’s camera during broadcasts, making these become voice only. And although it may seem like a minor detail, in reality what we find is the possibility of creating events, similar in format to those of Clubhouse, with several speakers and a larger or smaller audience that listens, within Instagram.

There is, obviously, no mention of Clubhouse in this Instagram update with the possibility of broadcasting only by voice, but any connoisseur of the history of Facebook knows that one of the specialties of the social network is to take elements of the competitionespecially if you can’t get hold of their control, and replicate them on your own services. The “Either I buy you or I replicate you” model has worked quite well for him so far, and they don’t seem to intend to stop using it, be it in more or less subtle ways.

In this case, Instagram has been subtle, because with this change approaches the Clubhouse format without fully replicating it, since the limit of a maximum of four issuers is maintained, and it does not have the system of raising your hand to request to participate in the conversation. Even so, the base format of the fashion service’s talks can already be replicated on Instagram Live, and it is also already accessible to all users of the service, compared to the still very limited number of people with access to the Clubhouse.

From this point, Facebook can check the fit that this function has among its users and, with their feedback, either move it a little closer to the Clubhouse model or make its evolution follow another path, which is determined by users.