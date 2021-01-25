Instagram working on a new dashboard for entrepreneurs and influencers

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Instagram is slowly becoming a platform more and more dedicated to entrepreneurs, content creators and influencers: after the addition of the possibility to make purchases from video Reels, now the Facebook social network is working on functionality called “Professional Dashboard”.

Designed and dedicated to all entrepreneurs who use Instagram as a channel for the latest news about their company, but also content creators and influencers who want to reach an ever-increasing number of fans, this new feature will allow them to monitor the advertisements of their own. activities, set up the purchase functions of products they show in the posts, activate monetization functions and view much deeper data on the account of interest.

These features included in the new dashboard are not as unprecedented: they are in fact the statistics of your profile (views, interactions, likes, shares, and so on) but the whole tool aggregates them in a single screen to facilitate the user experience for users who use the platform for their work.

From restaurateurs to small retailers, from streamers to sportsmen, Instagram will therefore become even more suitable for professional use. The launch would now be expected primarily in the United States, but should quickly reach the rest of the world as well.

Meanwhile, Instagram would be working to bring the likes back to the social network, introducing the possibility of showing or not the counter simply by activating the dedicated option in the Settings menu, or alternatively via the pop-up menu next to the photographs published on your own. account.