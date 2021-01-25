Tech News

Instagram working on a new dashboard for entrepreneurs and influencers

By Brian Adam
0
0
Instagram working on a new dashboard for entrepreneurs and influencers
Instagram Working On A New Dashboard For Entrepreneurs And Influencers

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Instagram working on a new dashboard for entrepreneurs and influencers

Instagram is slowly becoming a platform more and more dedicated to entrepreneurs, content creators and influencers: after the addition of the possibility to make purchases from video Reels, now the Facebook social network is working on functionality called “Professional Dashboard”.

Designed and dedicated to all entrepreneurs who use Instagram as a channel for the latest news about their company, but also content creators and influencers who want to reach an ever-increasing number of fans, this new feature will allow them to monitor the advertisements of their own. activities, set up the purchase functions of products they show in the posts, activate monetization functions and view much deeper data on the account of interest.

These features included in the new dashboard are not as unprecedented: they are in fact the statistics of your profile (views, interactions, likes, shares, and so on) but the whole tool aggregates them in a single screen to facilitate the user experience for users who use the platform for their work.

From restaurateurs to small retailers, from streamers to sportsmen, Instagram will therefore become even more suitable for professional use. The launch would now be expected primarily in the United States, but should quickly reach the rest of the world as well.

Meanwhile, Instagram would be working to bring the likes back to the social network, introducing the possibility of showing or not the counter simply by activating the dedicated option in the Settings menu, or alternatively via the pop-up menu next to the photographs published on your own. account.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Car Tech

The 345, a compact, powerful electric bike capable of carrying it all

Brian Adam - 0
NewGen is a company based in London that has dared in the middle of the pandemic to launch a crowdfunding campaign to finance...
Read more
Apps

How to export WhatsApp conversations

Brian Adam - 0
If you want to keep the conversation of an individual or group chat on WhatsApp, you have the option of taking a screenshot and...
Read more
Tech News

Apple receives new lawsuit for strangling iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
Apple has received a new demand for strangling iPhone batteries. This time, the complaint comes from Italian users. These backed...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©