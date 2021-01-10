Install any iPhone or iPad app on a Mac with …

- Advertisement -

Lucky and fortunate that you have been able to acquire a Mac with an M1 chip, this post is of interest to you as we will teach you how to install any iPhone or iPad app to be used on your Mac. Thanks to the ARM chip designed by those from Cupertino, it is possible run iOS and iPadOS apps as they are so common on different operating systems. There are already mobile apps that are compatible with macOS since before the arrival of macOS Big SurHowever, if you need to download a favorite app that you use on your iPhone or iPad, here we show you how to do it.

How to install iOS and iPadOS apps from the Mac App Store on a Mac with an M1 chip

Maybe you have an iPhone that you use at crucial moments due to the battery, especially when it comes to an app that consumes a lot of autonomy (for example, Instagram). Or if you use the Mac without seeing mobile devices, this will help you a lot. If you have an app that you bought on your iPhone or iPad, it will also be very useful.

Open the Mac App Store. Click on your profile section at the bottom left of the screen. In your account, select iPhone and iPad apps. In any app on the list you can click download. The app will download like any app on your Mac and you will have it available shortly.

Another way is to search for the direct name of the app in the Mac App Store. Then, click on the iPhone and iPad Applications tab and You will find the list of results especially of the apps designed for iOS or iPadOS.

There is also a warning about apps that are not verified for macOS, so its use on the Mac is not recommended. It probably varies in design and not so much in functionality, although it depends on what type of app it is.

What if it is an app that is not in the Mac App Store?

Third-party app developers themselves may not publish their iOS and iPadOS apps on the Mac App Store. For example, streaming services such as Netflix, HBO, Hulu, etc., will not be there because for a Mac you can access their website. There is also a solution to install those apps that will not be available from the app store.