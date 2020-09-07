MobileAndroidTech NewsAppsEditor's PickEntertainmentHow to?Netflix

Installing apk applications on Android TV is now easier: APK Mirror reaches Google Play on TV

By Brian Adam
Installing apk applications on Android TV is now easier: APK Mirror reaches Google Play on TV
Installing apk applications on Android TV is now easier: APK Mirror reaches Google Play on TV

Managing and installing new applications from outside the official Android TV store is now much easier: APKMirror, the app of the famous application portal, has landed on the Google Play of Android TV. With it you can install apps, both as a unit file and as a ‘bundle’.

Despite the fact that a television and a mobile phone seem so different, the truth is that they remain together because the two ‘became intelligent’. They can even share the operating system, which Android on Smartphones and Android TV on TV they facilitate access to streaming services, games and a multitude of apps. And not because it is on televisions, Android TV blocks the installation of APK files, it is possible to access these files and install them on the phone. In fact, APKMirror is a new app for TVs that makes the task much easier: is already in the Android TV store.

APKMirror Installer for Android TV, very useful for bundles

Apkmirror Android Tv Installing APKMirror from Android TV’s Google Play

The application we are talking about allows the installation of files in APK as long as they are already in the device memory. This was already the case on smartphones, it does not change on Android TV either: keep in mind that APKMirror Installer does not access the web page to download the files. Wow, not an alternative store, ‘just’ an installer.

Although Android TV devices allow the installation of APKs without the need for applications (they have a native installer for packages, just like mobile phones), having APKMirror Installer opens the door to the installation of files in ‘bundle’ or ‘bundle’. This type of format, increasingly common among developers, facilitates the packaging of apps since there is no need to separate an installation based on device architecture or additional files to make it work: the installer will choose the most suitable version of the ‘bundle’. This type of installer is not found on Android TV natively, hence the importance of APKMirror Installer.

Apkmirror Android Tv

To use the installation you must follow the following steps:

  • Open the Google Play store on your Android TV and search for ‘app mirror’: it will appear for installation. You can also click on this link and choose your Android TV from the list for a remote installation.
  • Download the application you want from APKMirror (or other repositories).
  • Send the files you downloaded to Android TV. You can also insert them into a USB pendrive, for example (if the device has this port).
  • Open APKMirror Installer and click on ‘Browse files’.
  • Locate the files and click on them: after a few steps they will be installed on the Android TV.
Apkmirror Android Tv

With the application, it is much easier to install apps in APK, especially if they come in the form of a ‘bundle’. It is safe, free and, yes, it has integrated ads.

APKMirror Installer

  • Price: Free
  • Developer: APKMirror
  • To download: For Android on Google Play

