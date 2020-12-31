Instead of spending on flowers for his father, Armando Manzanero’s son asked to make donations for COVID-19 patients

- Advertisement -

After the death of Armando Manzanero was announced, the entertainment world has turned to displays of affection towards the Yucatecan composer, and has decided to send him large quantities of flowers but one of his sons, Juan Pablo Manzanero, surprised the public sphere by inviting them not to do so.

And it is that the scion of Manzanero proposed that, instead of spending money on flower arrangements for his father, donations be made for patients with COVID-19. Through social networks, Juan Pablo made a call to his friends, acquaintances and colleagues in the entertainment scene in Mexico and the world.

“To all fellow artist friends who want to send flowers to my father, we would be honored if instead you could make a donation to the institution of your choice to help people who are suffering from Covid and we greatly appreciate that gesture”, Juan Pablo Manzanero wrote on his Twitter account.

The children of the author of “This afternoon I saw it rain” and “I adore” made a statement to clarify that, so far, it is not considered to make a tribute, however the state mayor, Renán Barrera, reported that one of the streets to the south of the capital will be named after Armando Manzanero.

In addition, journalistic reports indicate that After the coronavirus pandemic does not represent a risk for Mexicans, a tribute is expected for Armando Manzanero Canché.

The night of this December 28 the ashes of the singer arrived in his native Mérida, in Yucatán. His wife and daughter carried the remains of the artist with her and told the media that the singer did not want great tributes for his departure.

The disease appeared in the singer after traveling to Mérida to inaugurate a museum in his honor. After a few days, his health began to deteriorate and symptoms of coronavirus developed.

The singer-songwriter belonged to several risk groups, not only for his age, Also because suffered from diabetes. After his condition worsened, he was admitted to Mexico City.

After a few days, the Mexican had to be intubated due to physical exhaustion, even the singer himself agreed to be intubated, after the doctors explained the situation to him.

Manzanero’s last public appearance was on December 11 in his beloved Mérida, capital of Yucatán, where he inaugurated the Casa Manzanero Museum. Manzanero was an idol in Latin America, one of the kings of the romantic song, and composed some of the most famous songs and melodies of all time, among others, “This afternoon I saw it rain”, “I adore”, “We are boyfriends” or “I learned with you”.

