Instragram saved the photos and messages you had deleted for a year

Despite the clear rise of Tik Tok, it is a fact that Instagram it is still the most used social network. Its features have made younger audiences fall in love, and many of them are reluctant to make the leap to the Chinese platform. Although, if you are a user of this service, know that everything you have deleted was actually stored on the servers owned by Mark Zuckerberg.

To the delete any content from Instagram, the most normal thing is that you think that they will disappear forever. Nothing is further from reality. As reported by The Verge portal, a user requested a copy of the photos and direct messages from the photo sharing application. So far everything normal, right?

But, upon receiving the requested information, he realized that the social network had sent him data that he had previously deleted, more than a year ago! Come on, the information deleted on Instagram is still saved

Blame it on an Instagram bug

As reported by the social network owned by Mark Zuckerberg, the problem with images stored by mistake on Instagram is due to a bug in your system. On the one hand, the user who detected this error received a reward of $ 6,000 for finding this security flaw.

And, on the other hand, the social network has announced that this instagram error It has already been fixed since the beginning of the month. Of course, taking into account that the bug was found in October last year, it makes it clear that it was a complex process.

As an Instagram spokesperson indicates, “the user reported an issue in which someone’s deleted Instagram messages and images would be included in a copy of their information if they used our Download your information on Instagram tool.” On the other hand, it has indicated that “we have solved the problem and we have not seen evidence of abuse. We thank the investigator for informing us of this problem.”

It is not known if this problem has affected all Instagram users or only a specific group, but we are facing a serious privacy problem. More, taking into account the bad image that Facebook has created around the terrible management of user data it handles.

But, the most important thing is that, it has been confirmed that this serious privacy failure that made messages and photos deleted from Instagram are stored on their servers has been fixed.