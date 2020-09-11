Latest news

‘Insult’ – answers in English from a government minister to Dáil questions in Irish

By Brian Adam
0
13
'Insult' - answers in English from a government minister to Dáil questions in Irish
'insult' Answers In English From A Government Minister To

Must Read

Tech News

Liquid cooling in chips: these researchers have come up with a method to implement it

Brian Adam - 0
The high temperatures that processors reach is one of the main problems that manufacturers face when improving the performance of a device....
Read more
Tech News

Ecco cosa contiene la “Cassaforte del giorno del giudizio” delle isole Svalbard

Brian Adam - 0
Ecco cosa contiene la "Cassaforte del giorno del giudizio" delle isole Svalbard
Read more
Artificial Intelligence

Google performs the largest simulation of chemical processes

Brian Adam - 0
The Google AI Quantum team, together with a group of researchers, he has developed the largest chemical simulation on a quantum computer. The group,...
Read more
Tech News

E-books and bookbinding services rank first in price increases after the lockdown

Brian Adam - 0
During the last quarantine period, many products have undergone a significant increase in prices: according to the top 10 published by the consumer union,...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson Aengus Ó Snodaigh is to complain to the Ceann Comhairle na Dáil today about the news that he has received answers in English to Dáil questions in Irish.

'Insult' - answers in English from a government minister to Dáil questions in Irish

A TD who received answers in English to Dáil questions he put to a government minister in Irish has a complaint to make to the Ceann Comhairle today in English.

Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht Aengus Ó Snodaigh received the answers in English to the Irish language questions he submitted to the Minister for Climate Action and Communications Networks.

Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin ‘s Irish language spokesperson, said that it had never happened since he was elected in 2002 that he received an English answer to a Dáil question in Irish.

It was an “insult” not only to himself as a TD but to the language, Ó Snodaigh said last night.

Ó Snodaigh ‘s written questions to Minister Eamon Ryan related to research carried out by John Walsh and Rosemary Day on the use of Irish on radio, the case of Irish in broadcasting legislation and the promotion of the language on radio stations.

Although the three questions were in Irish, the three answers submitted to the TD on behalf of the Minister were in English.

It also appears that some of the English answers have only a casual connection to the Irish questions asked.

Related Articles

Corona Virus

Astra’s hiatus takes a toll on hope for a quick vaccine

Brian Adam - 0
The reverse of the AstraZeneca vaccine could be the first of many. The $ 144 billion drug maker has stepped on the...
Read more
Google

How to easily share WiFi thanks to Google Home

Brian Adam - 0
He name and password of the WiFi network can be changed for security reasons or simply due to changes in the operators that allow...
Read more
Entertainment

Research finds LSD could be a viable alternative to opioids

Brian Adam - 0
In recent years, the powerful drug called LSD has been subjected to several studies to seek its application in the medical field and in...
Read more
Community

The UK’s oldest polar bear has died at the age of 22

Brian Adam - 0
The end comes for everyone, it is a consequence of existence itself. For this same reason, the UK's oldest polar bear, Victor, died in...
Read more
Editor's Pick

The United States has declared a threat and revoked the visas of 1,000 Chinese students

Brian Adam - 0
Washington: The United States has revoked the visas of 1,000 Chinese students and researchers, calling them a threat to national security. Visas for Chinese...
Read more
Community

Arab League rejects UAE-Israel deal

Brian Adam - 0
Cairo: The Arab League has rejected a draft resolution submitted by Palestine condemning the agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel. According to the...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©