‘Insult’ – answers in English from a government minister to Dáil questions in Irish

Sinn Féin’s Irish language spokesperson Aengus Ó Snodaigh is to complain to the Ceann Comhairle na Dáil today about the news that he has received answers in English to Dáil questions in Irish.

A TD who received answers in English to Dáil questions he put to a government minister in Irish has a complaint to make to the Ceann Comhairle today in English.

Chairman of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language and the Gaeltacht Aengus Ó Snodaigh received the answers in English to the Irish language questions he submitted to the Minister for Climate Action and Communications Networks.

Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin ‘s Irish language spokesperson, said that it had never happened since he was elected in 2002 that he received an English answer to a Dáil question in Irish.

It was an “insult” not only to himself as a TD but to the language, Ó Snodaigh said last night.

Ó Snodaigh ‘s written questions to Minister Eamon Ryan related to research carried out by John Walsh and Rosemary Day on the use of Irish on radio, the case of Irish in broadcasting legislation and the promotion of the language on radio stations.

Although the three questions were in Irish, the three answers submitted to the TD on behalf of the Minister were in English.

It also appears that some of the English answers have only a casual connection to the Irish questions asked.