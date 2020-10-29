Intel advances some details of Rocket Lake, the family of processors that tries to cushion the attack of AMD and its Ryzen 5000

We do not stop seeing news in the field of semiconductors, and Intel just announced the launch of Rocket Lake, its family of 11th generation Core processors that we will know as the S-Series.

The new family will bring improvements in IPC, Intel X2 graphics, up to 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes and a clear objective: that of compete with AMD’s newly introduced Ryzen 5000 and with its promising Zen 3 architecture.

Decent improvements, but not overwhelming

Future processors in the Rocket Lake family are expected to appear in the first quarter of 2021, and they will theoretically be compatible with the Socket and the current Comet Lake motherboards.

These processors will make use of the Cypress Cove microarchitecture which will continue to be supported by 14 nm lithographic processes, unlike Sunny Cove, which, as we said months ago, is the true ordeal of Intel and its (finally) resounding jump to 10 nm.

Until that happens, Rocket Lake will come with interesting improvements. We will have processors with up to 8 of those Cypress Cove cores and up to 16 threads of execution, a new memory controller with support for DDR4-3200 modules, and up to 20 PCIe 4.0 lanes (probably a x16 and a x4) from which you can take advantage of SSD drives and graphics cards.

In these processors we will also find the new chips integrated graphics with Intel Xe architecture and better support for multimedia encoders (up to 4K60 with 12-bit color and 4: 4: 4 compression), HDMI 2.0b support (but not HDMI 2.1).

More relevant to some users will undoubtedly be the focused improvement in the deep learning domain thanks to the AVX-512 vector acceleration units and the support of the called Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI). There will undoubtedly be more details in the future, but it will be interesting to see what the specific proposals are and how those future processors perform when it comes to competing with AMD’s promising Ryzen 5000.