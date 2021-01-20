Intel Alder Lake, discovered interesting technical details on the range of hybrid CPUs

- Advertisement -

After the officialization of the 11th generation CPUs from Intel, codenamed Rocket Lake-S for desktop PCs and Tiger Lake-H for the notebook world, now there is also talk of Alder Lake hybrid models also planned for launch in 2021, about which some interesting information has leaked online.

Already at the end of December the renowned tipster TUM_APISAK had discovered the benchmarks in the Geekbench 5 database, thus revealing some peculiarities of the range of hybrid processors in question, but in the last few hours the twelfth generation training has been identified in the SiSoftware Sandra database in the technical specifications and other details.

As reported by Wccftech, in fact, thanks to the images leaked on the net we know that one of the Alder Lake CPUs will be configured with 16 cores and 24 threads – SiSoftware actually speaks of 32 threads, but it is already known that the entire series is called hybrid precisely because it features Big x86 cores together with smaller ARM cores. As far as clock speeds are concerned, we are talking about a base frequency of 1.80 GHz and 4.00 GHz boost; however, an average base speed of 3 GHz and a boost of 5 GHz are expected, so the one leaked in the database could be a prototype.

Remaining in the technical specifications, we speak of 1.25 MB of cache for 10 pairs, together with 30 MB of L3 cache; there is also an integrated Xe GPU with a total of 256 stream processors and for a clock at 1500 MHz. Furthermore, the Alder Lake chip in question is produced with SuperFin process at 10 nanometers and features a brand new design with Golden Cove architecture for x86 cores and Gracemont for ARM cores. Finally, it will support DDR5, PCIe 5.0, Thunderbolt memory and be compatible with LGA 1700 socket, ergo it will take up more space than chips with LGA 1200 socket.

The big news that these two architectures will bring will be the following: Golden Cove will guarantee improved AI and network performance, along with advanced security features; Gracemont, on the other hand, will particularly improve single-thread performance and clock speed.

In short, many interesting features that we invite you to take with a grain of salt. Another important leak concerns the entire range of Rocket Lake and Comet Lake chips, whose technical specifications and prices have been leaked over the last few days.