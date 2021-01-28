Intel and TSMC would have reached the final agreement: 3-nanometer CPU in 2022?

- Advertisement -

The rumors regarding the possible agreement between Intel and TSMC for the production of 11th generation Intel Core chips would have been confirmed in a report by the Taiwanese newspaper DigiTimes, for which the two sides would have officially signed a contract for the use of 3-nanometer lines.

According to this report, the US giant would be ready to outsource a large part of its production to the Asian semiconductor manufacturer, thus becoming the according to customer in size, surpassed only by Apple. Considering that the Rocket Lake range is also based on a 14 nm production process, this revolution is fundamental to allow Intel to compete with its rival AMD which, with the latest Ryzen 5000 series, has already switched to the 7 nm process.

The now new Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger would be, among other things, a staunch supporter of need for external chip production, especially – at least for now – the mid-high range models. The collaboration with TSMC would allow the US company to concentrate fully on its projects related to the architecture of the processors without compromising the production process by compromising. Only in 2023, according to Gelsinger, should Intel return to producing most of its products internally, “but the percentage of outsourcing will continue to increase“.

For TSMC this is certainly another great achievement, considering that now its client companies are Apple, AMD, Intel, Mediatek and other big names in the tech world. If you also evaluate the boom of the 5G and AI era over the next few years, the Taiwanese company can truly be considered, as also reported by DigiTimes, to be particularly optimistic. In any case, both TSMC and Intel have not answered questions from customers and the press regarding this alleged agreement which, for safety, we invite you to take with a grain of salt until confirmation by both parties.

Staying on the Intel theme, the company has confirmed that the new Iris Xe desktop graphics card will not be compatible with systems equipped with AMD processors.