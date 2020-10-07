Intel confirms its 11th generation for 2021: Rocket Lake processors will finally bring support for PCIe 4.0

Intel’s Next Generation Desktop CPUs are scheduled to arrive: Q1 2021. Intel has confirmed they are preparing this new generation under the name ‘Rocket Lake’ to debut in a few months. A direct answer to the impending AMD Zen 3 and powerful next-generation consoles from Microsoft and Sony.

As the company has announced, this new generation will be available sometime between January and March of next year. While it may come as a surprise that Intel announces the arrival date of its next chips months in advance, it shouldn’t be. The announcement comes just hours after AMD makes its long-awaited Zen 3 processors official. Also weeks before Microsoft’s Sony Xbox Series X PS5 consoles reach consumers, both taking away part of the gaming market that uses PCs.

PCIe 4.0 support and likely new microarchitecture

The truth is that Intel has hardly given details of what these new 11th generation processors will bring. The official specifications for the new processors are scarce, but it has been made clear that support for PCIe 4.0 will be included (announced in … 2011 and with PCIe 5.0 and up to PCIe 6.0 announced). It will be the first time that Intel processors bring it, something that AMD for example already included years ago.

On the other hand and according to rumors, the Rocket Lake processors will be based on the new microarchitecture Intel’s Willow Cove. That means many more transistors compared to the cores in today’s Comet Lake, which are based on the Skylake microarchitecture.

Finally, it is worth highlighting the support for Intel’s own Intel Xe graphics. These GPUs seek to be direct competition to those offered by AMD and NVIDIA, which in recent years have monopolized a large part of the graphics market. Intel Xe and especially the Xe-HPG will be optimized for the world gamer, as confirmed by the brand itself last August.

Rocket Lake was supposed to have arrived during 2020, however the date on the calendar was delayed. Now it seems that the launch framework will be limited to the first three months of 2021. We will probably have more details during this next CES 2021.