Intel Core i5-11400 leaks in benchmarks, can it compete with Ryzen 5 5600X?

By Brian Adam
Intel Core i5-11400 leaks in benchmarks, can it compete with Ryzen 5 5600X?

By Brian Adam
Intel Core i5-11400 leaks in benchmarks, can it compete with Ryzen 5 5600X?

The Intel Core i5-11400 desktop processor of the new eleventh generation range called Rocket Lake has leaked on the net in its benchmarks recorded on Geekbench 5. After seeing other data regarding the top-of-the-range model Intel Core i9-11900K, now for the first time we hear about mid-range series.

Clearly the successor to Intel’s Core i5-10400, this model features 6 cores and 12 threads based on the 14nm Cypress Cove architecture and has a speed of 2.60 GHz base clock and 4.40 GHz boost, for 12MB of L3 cache, 3MB of L2 cache and a 65W TDP for the basic PL1 configuration – it will be about double for the K variant.

The benchmarks that appeared on the Geekbench 5 database were performed on an MSI Z490M Gaming Edge WiFi motherboard with 64 GB of DD4 memory and reported 1247 points in single-core tests and 6197 points for multi-core ones, ergo a improvement of 12% and 9% respectively than Intel Core i5-10400.

It will be interesting to see if it succeeds compete with the competition offered by AMD, specifically with the Ryzen 5 5600X CPU we reviewed last November and defined as possibly the best gaming processor released in 2020, especially due to its value for money.

Remaining in the Intel world, in recent days a very long list has appeared on the net with all the technical specifications and prices of the Rocket Lake and Comet Lake CPUs expected on the market for launch in the course of 2021.

