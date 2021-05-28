Intel Core i9-11900KB and Intel Core i7-11700B: the jump from Tiger Lake to desktop?

The surprise jumps with the appearance of two new chips on the manufacturer’s website: The Intel Core i9-11900KB and Intel Core i7-11700B. The first, as we can read in its file, is aimed at the portable market, but the big surprise comes with the second, and that is that this chip, which has not been announced by the company, would mean the arrival of the Tiger Lake platform to the desktop systems, which would mark the debut of the 10 nanometers in this market.

Many months have passed since Intel introduced Tiger Like, in September of last year, thus officializing the adoption of 10 nanometer SuperFin technology (10 nm ++) and, in this way, consolidating its position at 10 nanometers in the hands of FinFet transistors, an interesting approach adopted by Intel to show muscle after a particularly difficult few months for technology. A technology that, that yes, seemed destined exclusively to the chips for portable computers.

And, since then, we have had more news about Tiger Lake and the eleventh generation, the most relevant at the beginning of this month with the presentation of Intel Core 11 Tiger Lake H, a new generational leap already adopted by many laptop manufacturers, as you could see in the hours and days immediately after the announcement. However, the jump from tabletop chips to Tiger Lake and SuperFin seemed to be relegated to the bottom of the drawer, for no apparent reason.

The surprise has come, however, with the appearance of the Intel Core i9-11900KB and Intel Core i7-11700B in the Intel catalog. Two processors that have not been previously announced by the company, but whose B at the end of the name indicates that it is about revisions of existing chips, and that in this evolution they have taken that leap. And the striking thing is that, although the first is listed under the heading of laptops, both in their previous versions based on Rocket Lake have been mounted on desktop systems.

Thus, it is striking to see that Intel has not given much fanfare to the launch of the Intel Core i9-11900KB and Intel Core i7-11700B, because with them the belief that Intel did not want to bring this technology to its desktop processors is broken. Something singularly striking, because today Tiger Lake and SuperFin are, by far, the best weapon in Intel’s arsenal to stand up to an AMD that has been in a state of grace for several years.

Will it be a test, by Intel, to see how Tiger Lake fits into the desktop environment? Will we be able to find the Intel Core i9-11900KB and Intel Core i7-11700B on the market or, on the contrary, will it be a probe balloon or a very limited production that will act as a test? Be that as it may, it is certainly time to congratulate Intel for finally making the leap to SuperFin and 10 nanometers with its chips for the desktop market.

Intel Core i9-11900KB and Intel Core i7-11700B: Technical Specifications