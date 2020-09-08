Intel Evo and Tiger Lake CPU: what is the new certification and what is it for

If it were a normal year, these days the IFA in Berlin would be in full swing, along with its load of innovations and new technologies. Unfortunately, 2020 will be remembered as the year of COVID-19, the virus that has affected and changed the whole world. During the lockdown the habits of millions of people were upset and, almost suddenly, many of them have found that working from home without a PC is virtually impossible.

It is no coincidence that notebook demand rose by 27% (source Strategy Analytics) in the second quarter of this year, an unequivocal sign of the changing times. But how to choose the model that suits your needs, especially if you don’t know much about the world of laptops? From now, thanks to Intel Evo, this process becomes easier.

From Project Athena to Intel Evo

Intel Evo is not a completely new initiative, in fact it was born from the ashes of Project Athena. The idea was very simple but potentially effective, that is to offer notebooks tested directly by manufacturers, in collaboration with Intel, to meet certain requirements, which could range from autonomy to the presence of wireless and wired connectivity working with the latest standards. The concept behind Project Athena is certainly a winning one, because today there are hundreds of different notebooks on the market and juggling the offer is complex for those who follow the PC world very little. Unfortunately, after the first announcement at CES in 2019, it took several months to see the first Project Athena notebooks, not to mention that, on a communicative level, the decision not to associate this certification with any logo made it unknown to the mass public. just what would have benefited most.

With Intel Evo the American house has definitely changed course, following the announcement of the Tiger Lake processors in fact the first laptops on the way have already been shown. a logo was created to make these products immediately recognizable.

Intel Evo notebooks powered by Core do not certify technical specifications, because it is an indication designed for less experienced users, but they put certainties directly into the user experience, starting with responsiveness to commands. Intel denotes this concept with “Responsiveness from Anywhere“, that is the ability of a notebook to be immediately operational at the user’s inputs, even through an instant start, indicated in less than 1 second.

Another fundamental point is autonomy: Intel Evo laptops must be guaranteed 9 hours of operation with Full HD resolution, they also need to provide 4 hours of use with 30 minutes of charging. Finally, the latest communication standards must be present, Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4, to ensure maximum data transmission speed.

The intent of Intel Evo is therefore to simplify the process of choosing a notebook for less experienced users, focusing on the user experience rather than on the specifications, an initiative that, unlike Project Athena, seems to have started. on the right foot.