Intel gives way to get out of the quagmire and partners with TSMC, which will manufacture several million of its chips in 5 nm (2021) and 3 nm (2022)

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Intel’s problems to improve its lithographic processes They are evident: they have had us years with 14 nm chips that have ended up lagging behind in a market now conquered by AMD’s 7nm chips or the 5 nm that they achieve for Apple, Qualcomm or Huawei mobile chips.

The company seems to have accepted the inevitable: seeing that they cannot do everything alone as they have done before, it has reached an agreement with TSMC, which will be in charge of manufacturing its 5nm Intel Core i3 this year. Even more ambitious chips in 3nm lithography will come later.

If you can’t, delegate to someone who can

The data is provided by TrendForce, whose research has confirmed what Intel had already pointed out recently. The company indicated then that it would cede the manufacture of some of its chips (not CPUs) to third parties, but now we know that his intentions go beyond and they will also make use of other manufacturers such as TSMC to produce their own microprocessors.

Part of the Alder Lake family chips that will appear in the second half of 2021 are expected to be manufactured by TSMC. Specifically, it will be the Core i3 for the entry range and that will use a 5 nm lithography.

Things will pick up from there, and according to TrendForce data, TSMC will also handle Intel’s mid-range and high-end chips that will appear in the second half of 2022 with 3nm lithography.

The report further notes that Intel will delegate the production of “about 15-20% of its non-CPU chips“to third parties”, especially TSMC and UMC. This movement comes just with the replacement in the direction of this company: we will see if Pat Gelsinger changes the panorama for a company that has not finished reacting for a long time.