Intel has less data center business and more notebook business

Overall, quarterly sales remained almost unchanged year-on-year. However, the profit drops by six percent. The Intel share gives way after hours.

The world’s largest chip company Intel started the year better than expected thanks to the strong demand from data centers and computer manufacturers during the Corona crisis. In the first quarter, sales stagnated at $ 18.6 billion, as the US company announced on Thursday after the market closed. That is $ 1.1 billion more than was announced in January. Profits fell six percent to $ 5.7 billion. The new company boss Pat Gelsinger, who returned from VMware, said: “This is a decisive year for Intel .” Now the basis is being laid to draw profit from the “explosive growth” in the semiconductor industry.

In March, the US company announced that it would spend up to $ 20 billion on the construction of two factories in Arizona and enter the contract manufacturing business on a large scale by opening factories to external customers. Europe should also play a role in this. Gelsinger is expected for talks in Europe next week. With the change of strategy, Bob Swan’s successor also wants to counter the problems: Intel recently struggled with production and technology difficulties.

Chip bottlenecks are affecting more and more branches of industry around the globe. According to statements made last week, Gelsinger is considering producing semiconductors for the particularly affected automotive industry. That could happen within six to nine months. Intel is one of the few chip companies in the world that develop and manufacture semiconductors. Currently, more than two thirds of all modern chips are manufactured in Asia.

In the data center business, sales fell by a fifth to $ 5.56 billion. And the operating profit also plummets from $ 3.5 billion to just under $ 1.3 billion. After the data centers were expanded last year in view of the higher volume of data by working and studying from home, a slowdown was already expected.

Meanwhile, Intel delivered 54 percent more processors for notebooks. However, their average price fell by 23 percent, among other things because the simpler and cheaper Chromebooks were in demand, for example in the education sector in the USA . Intel’s PC division increased sales by a total of 8.5 percent to 10.6 billion dollars.

The Intel share fell in after-hours trading at times by a good one percent. The group had raised its forecasts for sales and earnings per share for the entire year – but not as significantly as was expected on the market. For the second quarter, Intel is forecasting sales of around $ 17.8 billion. For the full year it is estimated to be $ 72.5 billion.