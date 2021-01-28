Intel Iris Xe, desktop graphics card will not be compatible with AMD chips

- Advertisement -

Intel yesterday officially launched its first Iris Xe graphics card designed for the world of low-end desktop computers. However, a statement released to the Legit Reviews site clarified that this GPU it will not appear on AMD processor based systems as it will need a specific BIOS.

The Intel spokesperson’s statement is as follows: “The Iris Xe add-on card will be paired with 9th Generation (Coffee Lake-S) and 10th Generation (Comet Lake-S) Intel® Core ™ desktop processors and Intel (R) B460, H410, B365 and H310C chipsets – based on motherboards and sold as part of preconfigured systems. These motherboards require a special BIOS that supports Intel Iris Xe, so the cards will not be compatible with other systems “.

This ad hoc UEFI BIOS will only be available for desktop platforms Intel Coffee Lake-S and Comet Lake-S, therefore, AMD systems are officially excluded from the range of compatible products.

The goal of the US giant would therefore be to “improve what is available on traditional PCs” by offering low-end components capable of offering adequate performance at a rather competitive price. The Iris Xe desktop graphics card is only the first model that follows this approach, also offering multi-display support and improved hardware acceleration over most of its integrated graphics chips.

Meanwhile, the Santa Clara company is working to launch the Alder Lake series of hybrid CPUs by September 2021, which should arrive on the market with a completely new socket.