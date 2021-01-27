Intel launches the first dedicated desktop graphics, the Intel Iris Xe

- Advertisement -

The market for GPUs is right now NVIDIA and AMD, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for more players. Intel, which introduced its first GPU since 1998 in October last year, has announced the arrival of its Intel Iris Xe GPUs to desktop computers. A humble little entry into the world of GPUs.

They were originally developed under the codename ‘DG1’ and we saw them officially appear on laptops last year. Now the processor company has decided bring to light also the versions for computers desktop with more power.

Yes, nothing to compete with NVIDIA and AMD (for now) in the gaming sector. The Intel Iris Xe are more focused on improving the graphic power of conventional computers. This implies for example support for multiple displays. They are designed to include a total of three outputs to 4K displays, plus HDR support.

On the other hand we find the hardware acceleration for certain codecs. The new GPUs for example allow to decode content in AV1 with 4GB of video memory. Intel says they are also trained with artificial intelligence to improve their performance.

That said, the graphics are not going to be able to buy. At least not individually from a retailer. Intel It will distribute them to manufacturers and directly integrated into the computers of these. Its main partner in this regard is ASUS and the graphics are going to be co-designed in a way in collaboration with the manufacturer that acquires them.

Way to go

As you can see, these Intel graphics cards are a far cry from what NVIDIA or AMD offer in their high-end GPUs. Intel does not seem to want to enter that market yet, at least not yet. These early notebook GPUs and new desktop GPUs are a humble market entry to introduce their Xe architecture on GPUs.

We know that the company is also building a they don’t seem to be in a hurry on this road. Even more so if we consider that GPUs have not been his strong suit for more than two decades.

Exciting to see these next to each other. Intel’s first data center GPU that’s in production, between Xe HP GPUs that are sampling to customers. We have ways to go, but an incredible journey so far. 🙏 the incredible team at Intel🙏 2020 is a memorable year for GPU technology pic.twitter.com/2fsJvVeDOK – Raja Koduri (@Rajaontheedge) December 8, 2020

Since they are distributed directly to manufacturers, Intel has not provided an exact release date. This means that in the coming weeks or months we will see some of the first computers that come with the new Intel Iris Xe integrated.