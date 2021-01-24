Intel may launch the Alder Lake series of hybrid CPUs in September

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

We keep talking about the recently leaked Alder Lake hybrid CPU range with some interesting technical details. After these leaks, in fact, another tipster in the sector said that this further series of processors should arrive on the market around September 2021 with a completely new socket.

To resume these rumors spread on Twitter was the site Videocardz, which also wrote that Intel would intend launch motherboards first and only later the Alder Lake series. This process would be the same seen for the eleventh generation Intel Core Rocket Lake series currently expected by all enthusiasts, for which first the Z590 cards of brands such as ASUS, MSI and others became available and only later, towards March 2021, it will be the turn of the processors.

In the case of Alder Lake-S we speak of 600 series chipset for cards with LGA1700 socket, an important change as support for DDR5 RAM and PCI Gen5 should finally arrive. Additionally, the range of hybrid CPUs will be produced with “improved” 10-nanometer SuperFin architecture, so they will truly be products to watch. In the meantime, however, our advice is always to take all these items with a grain of salt while waiting for press releases from the company.

Staying on the subject of Intel, in February CEO Bob Swan will leave his position to Pat Gelsinger, current CEO of VMWare wanted by the board of directors as new CEO of the US giant.