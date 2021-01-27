Intel officially launches Iris Xe: photos and technical details of its first desktop GPU

- Advertisement -

Intel has officially launched its own on the consumer market first graphics card dedicated to the world of desktop PCsIt’s been months since the announcement of the Intel Iris Xe Max GPU for laptops and notebooks, and over time, anticipation for the desktop model has grown dramatically. So let’s see in detail how Iris Xe, also known as DG1, is.

The Intel press release was as follows: “Intel has worked with two ecosystem partners, including ASUS, to launch Intel® Iris® Xe discrete desktop graphics cards (codenamed” DG1 “) in systems targeting traditional users and small and medium-sized businesses. The cards are sold directly to partner resellers who will offer Iris Xe discrete graphics as part of pre-built systems. Following the launch of Intel® Iris® Xe MAX for notebooks, Intel’s first Xe-based discrete graphics processing unit, Intel and its partners have seized the opportunity to better serve the market for high-volume, value-based desktop graphics. enhanced display and multimedia acceleration capabilities “.

In short, the product of the colossus of Santa Clara will be dedicated mainly to the entry-level market and in the models currently offered only by ASUS and Colorful: the model of the first company you can see in the cover photo and it is a fanless version, just like in the old days, as the 30W TDP requires no special cooling. The Colorful variant, on the other hand, has a more “typical” design with double fan and single slot, and you can see it at the bottom of the article.

Coming to the technical details, the supplied Intel Xe chip has been developed with SuperFin 10 nanometer technology and is equipped with 80 Execute Units (16 less than Iris Xe Max), 4GB of LPDDR4X vRAM memory with 128-bit bus interface, 68 GB bandwidth /if a clock speed of at least 1700 MHz, then about 2.17 TFLOP of graphics power. These last two figures, however, are not yet confirmed. Supported technologies include Deep Learning Boost, Adaptive Sync, Display HDR, and AV1 decoding.

Staying on the Intel theme, we also talk about the Alder Lake series of hybrid CPUs which, according to the latest rumors, should arrive on the market around September 2021.