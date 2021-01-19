Intel Optane says goodbye to desktop PCs, now it will focus this technology on servers

- Advertisement -

Intel’s Optane technology was born with a complicated challenge: to manage to raise the revolution of SSD drives that increasingly gave more for less. Intel, on the other hand, wanted to give more for more with these units than they were certainly fast, but the price was significantly higher.

Optane posed a clear question years ago: Does this product solve any current problems? It did not appear to, and the presence of these drives in notebooks and desktop PCs has always been residual. Now Intel has decided to abandon this product for PCs, and focus specifically on servers and, in rare cases, laptops.

Yet another Intel error

The company does not seem to have been very successful with its technological bets. Optane’s proposal was interesting, and its performance improvement over traditional SSDs was evident. The thing was less conspicuous with the advent of NVMe drives and the PCIe 4.0 standard, and we currently have drives that exceed 6,000 MBps in read rates.

It seems that Intel has understood that the bet was not working, because in a recent announcement they indicate that abandon among others the SSD 905P product line aimed at desktop computers, which will not have a substitute and therefore marks the end of this alternative for desktop PCs.

The firm will now dedicate all its efforts to offer Optane solutions for servers —Here’s an example— although leaves a small gap so it can also appear on laptops thanks to Optane Memory H20 modules (evolution of the H10). They are only compatible with 11th Gen Intel Core chips geared towards notebooks, and will likely be products that we see in few PCs from now on.

The list of products that are abandoned actually includes more families of product, as indicated in Tom’s Hardware:

Optane Memory 900P and 905P – AIC – 280 GB, 480 GB, 960 GB and 1.5 TB

Optane Memory 900P and 905P – U.2 – 280 GB, 480 GB, 960 GB, 1.5 TB

Optane Memory 905P – M.2 – 380 GB

Optane Memory M10 – M.2 – 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB

Optane Memory 800P – M.2 – 58 GB, 118 GB

This decision is probably very much in line with the recent announcement of the sale of its NAND memory business to SK Hynix, and they make clear the strategy of an Intel that has preferred get rid of solutions that have not finished curdling in the market. Although its performance was truly fantastic, its price and the popularity of conventional SSDs has been too significant a barrier for this type of product.