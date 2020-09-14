Intel prepares us for the Tiger Lake family: it will support Thunderbolt 4, USB 4 and DDR5 RAM

At Intel they are trying to react to a series of technological misunderstandings: In recent months, AMD has managed to stand up to the semiconductor giant, which is also now left out of Macs and has seen the jump to 7 nm postponed.

To try to mend the way Intel will present very soon the first processors in its Tiger Lake family, which with Willow Cove architecture will offer striking features. The company has given some details of that proposal in its Architecture Day 2020, also adding data on its new graphics chips with Xe architecture.

Intel needs Tiger Lake to meet expectations

To begin with, Intel spoke of the Tiger Lake family, which will theoretically encompass processors 11th Gen Intel Core and that they will be based on the new Willow Cove.

In these designs they will use a new type of transistor called “SuperFin” manufactured with 10 nm lithography that according to them will provide a notable increase in performance.

Thus, at Intel they believe that there will be higher clock frequencies which will also be achieved by reducing consumption with respect to SoCs of the current Ice Lake family, for example.

This family will come with support with some of the features that are expected to be part of our PCs and laptops starting next year: Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4, for example, but also DDR5 memory modules and PCIe Gen 4.0 support which is in fact already one of the most remarkable features of the latest AMD Ryzen 3000 and 4000 processors.

Gamers will have to wait for 2021

These processors will also be accompanied Integrated graphics chips (IGP) with their new Xe architecture. Specifically, Xe-LP chips with up to 96 execution units (50% more than in current models) that will theoretically offer a notable improvement over the integrated graphics processors currently used in Ice Lake family processors.

According to Intel, it will be possible achieve graphical performance with mics with a TDP of 15 W that before were only feasible with microphones with a TDP of 25 W. Not only that: with Xe-LP Intel promises support for 8K monitors with HDR10 and Dolby Vision, and up to 360 Hz refresh.

The Xe family of solutions will be broad and will for the moment continue to feature integrated solutions or solutions for data centers and high-performance computing. Little or nothing we know of what will come for gamers, and we will have to wait at least until 2021 to know those solutions that theoretically want to compete with the graphics of NVIDIA and AMD in this segment.

Intel also wanted to talk about what awaits us in 2021 in the field of microprocessors. After Sunny Cove and Willow Cove in 2021 Golden Cove will arrive, which in addition to additional improvements will focus on areas such as artificial intelligence and 5G connectivity.

We will also have news in their hybrid solutions: the current Lakefield family will give way to Alder Lake, which will follow ARM’s BIG.little scheme and it will combine more powerful cores with more efficient ones.

There will be more details about Tiger Lake on September 2, and that is when we can probably meet the first processors of a family with which Intel will try to get back on track after some rather erratic recent times -and that AMD has taken advantage of very well-.