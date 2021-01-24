Intel Rocket Lake: it’s the turn of the Core i5-11500 on GeekBench

- Advertisement -

After the interesting preview of the Intel Core i5-11400 that appeared on Twitter, the first benchmarks of the mid-range brother finally appear on GeekBench.

Let’s talk about the highly anticipated Intel Core i5-11500, which promises exceptional performance over the previous generation.

Intel’s next-generation mid-range processor, unveiled at CES 2021 in early January, has, bluntly, single-core performance higher than the i7-11700K.

The i5-11500 in fact, gets a single core score of 1588 points against the 1551 of its older brother and is 35% more performing than the i5-10500 of the last generation. The score achieved in multi-core operations is also impressive, where he gets 7265 points against 5997 of 10500.

The new mid-range Intel will have 6 physical cores and 12 threads, a base frequency of 2.71 GHz with the possibility of boosting up to 4.57 GHz and a TDP set at just 65 W.

Unfortunately, nothing is known about the -K variant, but the performance should be in line with the base model.

The 11th generation Intel Rocket Lake processor range will make its market debut in March 2021. The next generation motherboards will have 500 series chipsets but backward compatibility with Comet Lake processor motherboards is confirmed 10th generation, including those with Z490 chipset.