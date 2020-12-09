Intel shows the first images of its dedicated Intel Xe-HP graphics intended for data centers

Nvidia and AMD dominate the segment of dedicated graphics, but as we have long known that Intel is working on its new Xe architecture, which has already debuted in ultraportables and now makes a nod to the world of data centers.

It does so through the first images of the Intel Xe-HP, the dedicated graphics that this manufacturer is preparing for data centers which are mainly intended for video game streaming and video transcoding for streaming broadcasts.

A fresh look at what Intel’s future holds in dedicated graphics

Raja Koduri, head of this project, shared new images of these dedicated graphics on Twitter, something that he had already done in the past and that allows us to verify that at Intel continue to advance with an ambitious project but that still has a long way to go.

Exciting to see these next to each other. Intel’s first data center GPU that’s in production, between Xe HP GPUs that are sampling to customers. We have ways to go, but an incredible journey so far. 🙏 the incredible team at Intel🙏 2020 is a memorable year for GPU technology pic.twitter.com/2fsJvVeDOK – Raja Koduri (@Rajaontheedge) December 8, 2020

These charts are made with 10 nanometer photolithographic node and have a traditional PCIe 3.0 x16 interface that is similar in format to other dedicated graphics from NVIDIA or AMD and that in the, and in this case, these four graphics chips work concurrently in areas such as video transcoding for streaming broadcasts. both video content and cloud gaming.

The fanless design in the image makes it clear that we are not dealing with particularly ambitious graphics in power: here the TDP must be contained, but once again this is an important step in Intel’s ambition to compete with the big players in this segment.

It will still take time to see traditional dedicated graphics for gamers, and we will have to be patient if we want to see future Intel graphics that compete with the best of AMD and Nvidia, but at Intel they certainly seem to be sowing to reap fruit in the future.