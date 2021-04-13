web
Tech News

Intel to the rescue of the automotive industry: they want to have chips for cars ready before the end of 2021

Intel to the rescue of the automotive industry: they want to have chips for cars ready before the end of 2021
intel to the rescue of the automotive industry: they want

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Intel to the rescue of the automotive industry: they want to have chips for cars ready before the end of 2021

The chip shortage is a very real and very global problem. It is a major cause of it being difficult to get one of the new NVIDIA or AMD graphics or one of the new PS5 or Xbox Series X, but it is also causing serious problems in the automotive industry, which relies on those chips to keep getting cars off the assembly line.

Intel now wants to help alleviate that situation. Its new CEO, Pat Gelsinger, stated in a recent interview with Reuters how they are in negotiations with various players in the automotive industry. Your idea: make car chips in the next six to nine months.

Intel wants to diversify

For Gelsinger, the idea is to act fast: you don’t need to build a new factory – something that would take three to four years, he said – but it would take “maybe six months of new product certification in some of our existing processes“.

The idea certainly seems interesting, and makes that vision of Intel as a “white label” chipmaker is increasingly striking. The company has already indicated that it will invest 20,000 million dollars in two new factories that it will make available to future customers. Intel won’t just build for it – it will build for others, like TSMC or Global Foundries do.

This new business division, called Intel Foundry Services, will be ready to produce x86, ARM or RISC-V chips, and adapting them to the automotive industry also seems perfectly possible.

In fact Intel’s statements reveal that they can simply adapt some of the current products and they won’t need to wait for those new factories of semiconductors go into action. Although Gelsinger did not mention details, it did indicate that its plants in the US, Israel and Ireland are ready to get down to business.

- Advertisement -

Related Articles

Tech News

They discover a zero-day vulnerability that affects the latest versions of Chromium-powered browsers

Microsoft and Google collaborate hand-in-hand on the development of Chromium. A job that has its advantages, as we saw the other...
Read more
Android

Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2, a high-end quantum chip for maximum security

Quantum chips may sound like science fiction, but they are already being exploited commercially. And Samsung has its second phone ready...
Read more
Laptops

Microsoft shows a sneak peek of its upcoming Surface Laptop 4

In the absence of its official announcement, and with a large number of leaks, there are few details that remain to be known about...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© 2021 All rights reserved.