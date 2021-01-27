Intel’s new GPU doesn’t work on AMD

- Advertisement -

After a long time working on the development of a dedicated graphics card for desktop computers, Intel has presented Iris Xe. However, on a limited basis, as its GPU is not compatible with AMD systems.

Generally, Graphics Processing Units from companies like AMD and Nvidia run on Intel CPUs. However, for now the semiconductor company does not share the same criteria, its GPU requires a special BIOS that supports Intel Iris Xe, therefore it will not be compatible with other systems.

What does the Intel Iris Xe bring?

This card comes with three 4K display outputs for connecting multiple monitors. It also includes HDR support to provide better image display, and artificial intelligence.

In addition to this, it incorporates 4Gb of video memory, 80 execution units, and supports the decoding of AV1 content.

“Iris Xe Discrete Add-In Card Will Be Combined With 9th Generation (Coffee Lake-S) and 10th Generation (Comet Lake-S) Intel® Core ™ Desktop Processors And Intel (R) B460, H410, B365 And H310C Chipset -based on motherboards and sold as part of prebuilt systems, ”according to Intel.

Intel has partnered with ASUS to commercialize the Iris Xe card

The Intel Iris Xe is intended for SMBs as well as conventional computers. The company intends to partner with ASUS and other companies to market its new product. The idea is that the devices are combined with pre-engineered systems to improve the performance of the PCs that use them. Let’s look at it as hardware-level acceleration, as well as support for multiple displays.

These cards are not designed for games, therefore they are not equal to those made by AMD or nVIDIA. After all, it is the first GPU released by Intel in 20 years.

However, the Mountain View-based company works on the Xe-HPG architecture. A technology that promises to improve the performance of computers in terms of gaming and possibly put it to compete with AMD and Nvidia.

