Internet Archive brings Ruffle, a Flash emulator for the games and animations it stores

On December 31 of this year all browsers will abandon the support for the old Flash, a fundamental piece for the internet for more than 20 years. Several security breaches and the arrival of a powerful HTML5 made that the technology of Adobe will be forgotten. This seems to orphan thousands of animations and games that used it to function. However, the Internet Archive comes to the rescue with its own Flash emulator so as not to lose these gems.

This is Ruffle, a Flash emulator that they make available so that we can continue to enjoy all the material available on their servers, in this format.

A Flash emulator for the nostalgic

During its golden age, Flash was very attractive for creating applications and content that incorporated audio and video. However, in more recent times, attacks began taking advantage of security breaches in Flash that forced companies to abandon it, starting with Apple. Now we live in an age where Flash is just a memory and we have much more advanced possibilities, but what about all the Flash content that was on the internet?

Faced with what seemed to represent the disappearance of thousands of games and animations, the Internet Archive undertook the project of having its own flash emulator. In this way Ruffle was born, the tool available in the trunk of internet memories so that we can play and see the animations they have stored.

Best of all, all this material is available for free. In that sense, all you have to do is visit the Internet Archive and from there perform a search based on the type of file you want, Flash in this case. This way you will find the huge catalog they have and that you can calmly reproduce with just a click, without installing anything.

Internet Archive has rescued a large part of the history of the Internet thanks to its Flash emulator and the best thing is that it is available to everyone.

To prove it, follow this link.

