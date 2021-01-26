Tech News

Internet, cable cut in Brooklyn: connection problems for the East Coast

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
A cable cut in Brooklyn. This is the cause of the Internet connection problems that made it almost impossible for East Coast users to surf online today. In fact, in that area of ​​the United States of America (and beyond) there have been many “headaches”.

In particular, according to what was reported by Gizmodo, SlashGear and Engadget, in the last few hours many Americans have found themselves unable to access the most popular online services, from Zoom to Gmail, passing through YouTube, Slack, AWS and Roblox, just to name a few. Apparently the problems lasted for several hours before being resolved. Just to be clear, everything seems to have returned to normal only around 20:50 Italian time of January 26, 2021.

The online reports from the users involved were particularly numerous, as you can see on portals such as Downdetector. By visiting the latter it is possible to better understand the situation, since problems have been reported to practically all the most popular services available online. Following the spread of the reports, Verizon posted a tweet in which he states that a fiber cable was cut in Brooklyn (New York).

Verizon therefore stated in another tweet to have sent technicians to solve the problem and in the end everything seems to have returned to normal, even if only after several hours. In short, today was a somewhat “eventful” day for the East Coast.

