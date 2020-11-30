Internet Explorer will no longer be compatible with Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has announced that as of this November 30, Internet Explorer will cease to be compatible with Microsoft Teams.

Let’s remember that Teams is one of the most powerful Microsoft tools. A platform based on Office 365 and that allows us to carry out different collaborative activities in real time. Therefore, users who use IE to access this service will have problems and Microsoft will not do anything about it.

The intentions of the Redmond company are clear, to get rid of this obsolete browser and for users to finish migrating to Microsft Edge.

The search engine of this browser is similar to Google, which promises high speeds when performing searches. In addition to concise and timely results. “Increased responsiveness to a high feature set in everyday tool sets like Outlook, Teams, SharePoint and more,” the company notes on its blog.

Microsoft started by denying access to 1,156 websites

Microsoft recently released an update that denies access to 1,156 websites from IE, known as the Edge process. This fires every time users try to access some of those addresses. The software redirects them to the Microsoft Edge browser, displaying the following message on the main interface: “You have been redirected to Microsoft Edge, where you can continue browsing without interruptions.”

Microsoft has also said that as of August 17, 2021, the remaining Microsoft 365 applications “will no longer be compatible with IE 11.” Meaning that “customers will have a degraded experience or will not be able to connect to Microsoft 365 applications and services” in Internet Explorer. In this regard, the company has indicated:

“… While we know this change will be difficult for some customers, we believe that customers will get the most out of Microsoft 365 when using the new Microsoft Edge. We are committed to helping make this transition as smooth as possible. “

Additionally, Microsoft notes that customers have been using Internet Explorer for seven years. It highlights that today the online environment is much more sophisticated, and that newer browsers such as Microsoft Edge “have enabled better and more innovative online experiences.”

Thus, little by little the iconic Internet Explorer is disappearing. Do you still use them or have you already made way to Microsoft Edge? How was your experience?

