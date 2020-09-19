Tech News

Internet speed in Italy growing, especially in Campania and Lazio

By Brian Adam
0
6
Internet speed in Italy on the rise, especially in Campania and Lazio
Internet Speed In Italy Growing, Especially In Campania And Lazio

Must Read

Tech News

Internet speed in Italy growing, especially in Campania and Lazio

Brian Adam - 0
The SOS Rates Observatory has published the report on internet speed in Italy, which in 2020 compared to the previous year recorded a average...
Read more
Entertainment

OnePlus Buds Review: good earbuds at the right price

Brian Adam - 0
The entry of OnePlus into the world of True Wireless earphones is positive, thanks to a product without particular ideas but well made. OnePlus has...
Read more
Latest news

The Perseverance rover will test the materials for future space suits for Mars

Brian Adam - 0
The NASA rover who is heading to Mars, Perseverance, has as main objective to look for signs of the ancient microbial life that existed...
Read more
Computing

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

Brian Adam - 0
The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow to outline the profile of the Ampere GPUs. Summer has always...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Internet speed in Italy on the rise, especially in Campania and Lazio

The SOS Rates Observatory has published the report on internet speed in Italy, which in 2020 compared to the previous year recorded a average increase of 22.68% in download, with peaks recorded in Campania and Lazio.

In fact, in these last two regions it has gone from 39 and 32 Mbps in 2019 to 66 and 52 Mbps in 2020, for growth of 67.26 and 58.98 percent respectively.

SOSTariffe highlights in the report accompanying the table that “the increase is homogeneous for the Italian regions“, with peaks higher than 50% in the Center and South, probably also thanks to the interventions carried out by telephone operators in the white areas not covered by the optical fiber.

Among the southern regions to have reported the smallest increase (almost zero, + 0.07%), we find only Puglia, while the worst performance is from Valle D’Aosta where there was a worsening of 3.68% and the average speed.

The expansion of the coverage of the FTTH network (capable of guaranteeing connections up to 1000 Mbps in download) and of the FTTC network (capable of offering speeds of up to 200 Mbps in download) combined with the connectivity needs related to smart working and greater time spent at home for the lockdown guarantee a net improvement in browsing speed“explains SOS Tariffs, which acquired this data through the speed tests carried out by users with its application.

Still on the subject, yesterday the news spread that the EU Antitrust could say no to the single Italian network.

Related Articles

Entertainment

OnePlus Buds Review: good earbuds at the right price

Brian Adam - 0
The entry of OnePlus into the world of True Wireless earphones is positive, thanks to a product without particular ideas but well made. OnePlus has...
Read more
Latest news

The Perseverance rover will test the materials for future space suits for Mars

Brian Adam - 0
The NASA rover who is heading to Mars, Perseverance, has as main objective to look for signs of the ancient microbial life that existed...
Read more
Computing

NVIDIA RTX 3000: upcoming models, DLSS 3 and NVCache, this is how they will be

Brian Adam - 0
The leaks released on the next series of GeForce RTX 3000 video cards allow to outline the profile of the Ampere GPUs. Summer has always...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©