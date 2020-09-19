Internet speed in Italy growing, especially in Campania and Lazio

The SOS Rates Observatory has published the report on internet speed in Italy, which in 2020 compared to the previous year recorded a average increase of 22.68% in download, with peaks recorded in Campania and Lazio.

In fact, in these last two regions it has gone from 39 and 32 Mbps in 2019 to 66 and 52 Mbps in 2020, for growth of 67.26 and 58.98 percent respectively.

SOSTariffe highlights in the report accompanying the table that “the increase is homogeneous for the Italian regions“, with peaks higher than 50% in the Center and South, probably also thanks to the interventions carried out by telephone operators in the white areas not covered by the optical fiber.

Among the southern regions to have reported the smallest increase (almost zero, + 0.07%), we find only Puglia, while the worst performance is from Valle D’Aosta where there was a worsening of 3.68% and the average speed.

“The expansion of the coverage of the FTTH network (capable of guaranteeing connections up to 1000 Mbps in download) and of the FTTC network (capable of offering speeds of up to 200 Mbps in download) combined with the connectivity needs related to smart working and greater time spent at home for the lockdown guarantee a net improvement in browsing speed“explains SOS Tariffs, which acquired this data through the speed tests carried out by users with its application.

Still on the subject, yesterday the news spread that the EU Antitrust could say no to the single Italian network.