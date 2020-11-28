Internxt, a cloud storage service focused on security

Cloud storage services became very popular, because they really improved the experience when handling documents. Its features also facilitated data sharing processes and made backups more reliable. However, when we talk about security the matter can become a bit complicated in any of the services. This is because solutions such as Dropbox, OneDrive and others have access to our information and this can lead to mistrust.

In that sense, we want to introduce you to a cloud storage service that stands out for its privacy by encrypting data, making it accessible only to us. Its name is Internxt.

The most secure cloud storage

Security and privacy on the internet are factors that at the moment deserve reinforcement. When we talk about these topics, breaches of privacy by hackers come to mind, however, big companies are also part of the problem. Aware of this, Internxt comes with a service that might seem conventional, but in terms of privacy and security it is not.

Its main feature is the encryption of the data we upload, to the point that not even they have access. This leaves us as the only ones with the ability to see what we keep, until we share it with someone else.

Regarding its interface, we are talking about a very friendly service that you can get used to in a very short time. On the other hand, although it has payment plans, it also has a free one where you can get 2GB of storage just by creating your account.

Internxt offers an excellent opportunity to store data with levels of privacy that we will not find in other alternatives. If you are looking for a totally safe space and free from absolutely all the glances of third parties, do not hesitate to try it.

To visit Internxt, follow this link.

.