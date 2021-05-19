Interview with Máxima watched by 3 million people: these are the reactions

Yesterday our Queen Máxima celebrated her 50th birthday. That special age prompted a candid interview on TV. Matthijs van Nieuwkerk, who we all know as a talented interviewer of De Wereld Draait Door, had the honor to sit down with Máxima. No fewer than 3 million Dutch people watched it. It was a personal interview, in which difficult subjects were not avoided. Yet the reactions to it have been mixed, especially about the holiday to Greece, last night at Beau’s table again. Because did our queen not make it very easy and was Matthijs critical enough?

Comments on social media

If you want to know what the Netherlands thinks about something, go to Twitter. So when a high-profile interview is broadcast on TV, tweets are posted in abundance. One thinks that Matthijs likes to speak, the other thinks it is mainly PR for the Royal Family and others are only full of praise. Didn’t we already say that the reactions are quite mixed?

Make sure to form your own opinion and watch the interview here . According to Beau, the riot surrounding last summer’s Greece trip is dismissed by Máxima as ‘a bit silly 2.0’. Although Matthijs tries to elaborate on this, it is clear that being too critical was not part of the protocol.

Royal House Protocol

It is special that Máxima gave a major television interview and something like that does not just get off the ground. We get a glimpse into the bizarre life of the members of the Royal Family and all kinds of complicated protocols are involved. In 2013, Rick Nieman interviewed Willem-Alexander and Máxima together just before the inauguration of Willem-Alexander as king. The Government Information Service is also involved in a major interview and some subjects are taboo. Moreover, the images are only broadcast after approval from various parties. What you ultimately see on TV is therefore also what the Royal House itself wants to bring out. The chance was of course small that Máxima would suddenly make a big unexpected revelation.

Sometimes about Máxima’s clothing style

We’d like to close this piece on a positive note, so whatever your opinion of the interview and the Greece issue, let’s move on to clothing for a little while now. The Netherlands seems to be unanimous on one subject and that is the beautiful clothing that the queen is wearing. Her outfits are always beautiful and impress. In addition, she likes to wear clothes from Dutch designers and mixes expensive designer clothes with items from H&M and Zara. The queen is a real style icon. She has a lot of clothes in her closet from fashion house Natan and she also likes to wear Oscar de la Renta. In the latest press photos, she wears a simple turtleneck sweater and that also looks fantastic on Máxima. Enjoy some beautiful pictures for a while!