Interview with Tim Cook and the new transparency rules

A new week begins in the month of April, each time we are closer to the next bitten apple event and, as a taste of what is coming today we tell you about an interview with Tim Cook in which he comments on how some companies try to circumvent transparency rules of your applications below.

As the new bitten apple brand event approaches and of course the launch of App Tracking Transparency

that brings iOS 14.5

, Cupertino continues to defend the function of preserving privacy against violent reactions.

In this way, in a new interview with the Toronto Star (a Canadian newspaper published in the city of Toronto), Apple’s top representative, Tim Cook, reiterated that Apple considers privacy to be a “Fundamental human right” and he mentioned recent reports that some companies are looking for ways to circumvent the imposed guidelines.

Regarding the issue of motivation behind App Tracking Transparency, and of course Apple’s broad focus on privacy in general, the CEO of Apple said in the interview that it is important that users have control over their data since “there is more information about you on your phone than at home.”

In the interview, Cook mentions “You think about it, you look on your phone and therefore the information about what you are thinking is on your phone”. Bank records, health records, conversations with friends and family, business colleagues, all this information is on your phone.

For this reason, we at Apple feel a tremendous sense of responsibility on helping users stay and feel safe from a privacy and security standpoint.

The previous week, a report by the Wall Street Journal (a US newspaper focused on economics and business based in New York) named a group of companies involved in the development of new ways to bypass app tracking transparency and of course continue to collect data on users.

In this interview, Tim Cook talks about companies trying to circumvent application tracking transparency rules

In the Toronto Star interview Cook was asked about this to which he mentioned and emphasized Apple’s belief that application tracking transparency does not affect or prohibit targeted advertising, he mentions that only this practice requires the consent of the user.