IntetilliPPT, a simple way to summarize texts in a couple of clicks

Many people are engaged in trades where reading is elementary. However, sometimes we don’t have the time to read full texts that are too long. So, this is when we start doing quick or cursory readings that don’t give the results we want. Therefore, we will present you a great tool with which you can summarize texts.

Its name is IntelliPPT and from its interface you can summarize texts by pasting them directly or uploading a PDF file.

Do you have to read very long texts? So you can summarize them

Reading is not something that is limited to work or academic tasks, in general we are doing it constantly. Many people often read news and articles on the web on a daily basis, but they can also go through situations where time does not allow them to pay attention to a full text. So, summarizing texts seems to be a necessity that can appear in any circumstance regardless of the nature of our jobs.

It is for this reason that we have found the IntelliPPT tool so interesting. His ability to summarize texts in Spanish is impeccable, keeping the important information and main idea of ​​the article in question. It should also be noted that the service is completely free and does not require registration processes.

To start summarizing texts with IntelliPPT, the first thing to do is go to the website. There we will receive two large fields of texts, one next to the other. The one on the left is to paste the text you want to summarize and the one on the right will be to display the summarized text. If you scroll down, you will find an additional control where you can adjust the level of summary you want.

Additionally, you will also see the option to upload PDF files and summarize the text from there. IntelliPPT is a great alternative for those looking to streamline their reading process. The tool generates excellent summaries, without loss of information and with the main idea always present.

To prove it, follow this link.

