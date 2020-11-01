Invent socks that eliminate foot odor and bacterial infections of the feet

Bangkok: Scientists have succeeded in developing socks that can be worn to get rid of foot odor.

According to the International News Agency, researchers at the Sreeraj Hospital in Mehdol University, Thailand, say that a study has shown that nanoparticles (Zedno-NPs) of zinc oxide can cause bacteria in the feet caused by sweat. And the stench can be eliminated on the basis of which researchers have developed ZnO-NP-coated socks with the help of the Royal Thai Air Force.

ZnO-NP-coated socks have been shown to be effective in eliminating foot odor and preventing petechiae keratolysis (a type of bacterial infection), said Paniawe Ongsari, lead author of the research study from the Royal Thai Air Force.

Researchers claim that ZnO-NPs are antibacterial, safe and compatible with human skin, so these socks will be accepted and used in the textile industry as well as to prevent unpleasant foot diseases. Will be able

It should be noted that these trials were conducted on 148 cadets in 14 Thai Naval Rating Schools which were double blind, random and controlled trials.