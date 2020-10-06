Latest news

Investing in European supermarkets makes more sense than it seems

By Brian Adam
0
7
Investing in European supermarkets makes more sense than it seems
Investing In European Supermarkets Makes More Sense Than It Seems

Must Read

Latest news

Surface Mobile mouse ready in colors to match the renewed Surface Go 2

Abraham - 0
With the launch of the Surface Go, back in July 2018 , Microsoft announced that it would arrive accompanied by a basic complement for many such...
Read more
Game Reviews

FIFA 21 Recensione: il calcio è un gioco da prendere sul serio

Brian Adam - 0
Electronic Arts è pronta a battere il calcio di inizio di una nuova stagione con FIFA 21, tra interessanti novità e vecchi problemi. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jvPD8z9UOOU Il...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Poco C3: characteristics, technical sheet and price

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi's Poco brand continues to grow in its home, the India that saw it born a few seasons ago. The last...
Read more
Reviews

Samsonite presents its smart backpack with Jacquard technology from Google: connected and gesture control

Brian Adam - 0
Google has been working on Project Jacquard for more than five years. This project seeks to bring technology and connectivity to...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has invested $ 1.5 billion in European supermarkets such as Casino and Sainsbury’s. Despite cost inflation and very tight margins, there is a recipe to make it work.

Kretinsky’s background reveals little about his newfound love for the industry. His fortune, which Forbes estimates at $ 3.4 billion, was amassed on energy. It owns more than 90% of the Czech giant EPH, which generated more than 8,000 million euros in sales in 2019. But it also controls the football club Sparta Prague, 49% of Le Nouveau Monde, Le Monde’s main shareholder, and is the largest investor in the British postal service Royal Mail, a company riddled with profit warnings that has lost almost two-thirds of its value in two years. What’s more, it’s hard to paint your forays into retail as a success. Germany’s Metro, in which Kretinsky still owns 30%, is worth just over half what it was last summer. Casino shares have reflected that same decline since he bought it in September. The pandemic has led to very narrow margins and increased personnel and security costs.

Still, there is a pattern to your purchases. Hidden growth is the most obvious answer. The sector could benefit from a post-pandemic structural change. Telecommuters living in rural or suburban settings are more likely to buy a sandwich at Casino or Sainsbury’s than at urban fast food stores like Pret A Manger.

You can already see that trend. The UK’s largest chain, Tesco, sold 8% more in March-May, and those with a strong online supply can do even better. Sainsbury’s, in which Kretinsky took 3% a month ago, boosted its digital sales by 75% in the first quarter. Casino still has room to grow after opening its first robotic distribution warehouse.

It is debatable that there are synergies in holding a lot of stakes in different national retailers. But the poor record in the Kretinsky sector may not last long.

>

Related Articles

Latest news

Surface Mobile mouse ready in colors to match the renewed Surface Go 2

Abraham - 0
With the launch of the Surface Go, back in July 2018 , Microsoft announced that it would arrive accompanied by a basic complement for many such...
Read more
Latest news

‘I felt sad that I didn’t have her’ – author Louise O’Neill learning Irish

Brian Adam - 0
Renowned author Asking For It, whose fifth novel was recently published, decided to learn Irish after touring the Gaeltacht ...
Read more
Entertainment

How are Google TV and Android TV different?

Abraham - 0
You may have a television or an Android TV media player at home. But lately Google has started promoting Google TV. Is the same?...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©