Investing in European supermarkets makes more sense than it seems

Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky has invested $ 1.5 billion in European supermarkets such as Casino and Sainsbury’s. Despite cost inflation and very tight margins, there is a recipe to make it work.

Kretinsky’s background reveals little about his newfound love for the industry. His fortune, which Forbes estimates at $ 3.4 billion, was amassed on energy. It owns more than 90% of the Czech giant EPH, which generated more than 8,000 million euros in sales in 2019. But it also controls the football club Sparta Prague, 49% of Le Nouveau Monde, Le Monde’s main shareholder, and is the largest investor in the British postal service Royal Mail, a company riddled with profit warnings that has lost almost two-thirds of its value in two years. What’s more, it’s hard to paint your forays into retail as a success. Germany’s Metro, in which Kretinsky still owns 30%, is worth just over half what it was last summer. Casino shares have reflected that same decline since he bought it in September. The pandemic has led to very narrow margins and increased personnel and security costs.

Still, there is a pattern to your purchases. Hidden growth is the most obvious answer. The sector could benefit from a post-pandemic structural change. Telecommuters living in rural or suburban settings are more likely to buy a sandwich at Casino or Sainsbury’s than at urban fast food stores like Pret A Manger.

You can already see that trend. The UK’s largest chain, Tesco, sold 8% more in March-May, and those with a strong online supply can do even better. Sainsbury’s, in which Kretinsky took 3% a month ago, boosted its digital sales by 75% in the first quarter. Casino still has room to grow after opening its first robotic distribution warehouse.

It is debatable that there are synergies in holding a lot of stakes in different national retailers. But the poor record in the Kretinsky sector may not last long.

