iOS 14.2.1 fixes iPhone 12 mini lock screen issue

By Abraham
iOS 14.2.1 fixes iPhone 12 mini lock screen issue

Abraham

Apple is rolling out iOS 14.2.1, a new version that brings some fixes for the 12 series iPhones. One of the main fixes that the new version brings is aimed at the iPhone 12 mini, which has been experiencing a problem with the screen of crash that made the device unresponsive. This problem seems to have affected the iPhone 12 mini from the day of its launch, according to user comments in various forums. Apparently, the lock screen did not accept thumb touches or long presses on the screen, but only light touches on the camera or flashlight icons. In addition to this issue, the company has also fixed issues with MMS messages and some sound quality issues when using “Made for iPhone” hearing aids to listen to iPhone audio.

