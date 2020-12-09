Tech GiantsAppleTech News

iOS 14.2.1 is now available for the HomePod and HomePod mini

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Initially, Apple released a new update to iOS 14.2.1 dedicated to the entire line of iPhone 12. Later, those from Cupertino rectified and released the same version for the HomePod and HomePod mini. The iOS 14.2.1 update improves device performance HomePod in addition to fixing previously detected errors.

HomePods receive iOS 14.2.1 after iPhone 12 were the first to have it

We know that both iOS is dedicated to the iPhone but, since there is a connection between the mobile itself and the HomePod, also Apple smart speakers receive constant updates. The November 19 update focused on iPhones 12 and fixing some issues. Corrections of errors in the text messages, in the sound quality and one more in the lock screen were those mentioned by those from Cupertino.

Image: 9to5Mac

The general note for the HomePods and HomePod mini is: “general performance and stability improvements.” This update weighs 33.8 MB and It is available to users who access the Home app directly in the configuration section.

The weight reflects that it is a slight update but we know that most of it inside is dedicated to improving performance. It has happened with some versions of iOS prior to iOS 14 and they usually come out when noticeable bugs are detected. Developers also play an important role since they can notify both in beta versions detected bugs and also opens the possibility of improving the environment for us, the users.

The expected version (iOS 14.3) is already close

Many of the users who already have the iPhone 12 are waiting for Apple ProRAW compatibility. They will have the possibility to have a deep editing of the captured photos with your devices. In addition, an improvement is expected to run shortcuts on the iPhone home screen and now, with the launch of the AirPods Max, compatibility with these new headband headphones is expected.

Follow us on Google News

