iOS 14.2 confirms that the Earpods will not be in the boxes of the iPhone 12

By Brian Adam
Apple earpods.
Apple earpods.

In addition to the iPhone 12 models that will be presented in the coming days, or their specifications and hardware improvements, one of the topics that have most concerned users is Apple’s decision to remove two accessories from its phone cases that we have all considered, at least so far, to be essential: on the one hand the wall charger and, on the other, the cable headphones. The famous Earpods.

But there are already many evidences that have been found in recent times that point to the fact that those from Cupertino are going to eliminate them from the boxes in this new generation, appealing on the one hand to the success of their Airpods, and on the other to the fact that many of the users who will buy those iPhone 12, already have adapters in their homes with which to continue charging your devices every day.

iOS 14.2 brings confirmation

As reported by fellow MacRumors, iOS 14.2 beta code has the definitive answer, since you have removed a little word that implies that those Earpods will not be inside the boxes. To read in previous versions of the operating system the phrase of “to reduce exposure to RF energy by using the supplied headphones“, we have gone to “To reduce exposure to RF energy, use a hands-free option, such as the built-in speaker, headphones, or other similar accessories.”

Above, new code for iOS 14.2. Below, an older version of the OS.
Above, new code for iOS 14.2. Below, an older version of the OS.

As you will have understood, the first thing that stands out is that there is no trace of the word “supplied” since in the version of iOS 14.2 this possibility of using the Earpods is mentioned as one of those that we have officially available and that, in case of wanting to use them, we will have to purchase separately in official stores, or through any authorized establishment .

Definitely, Much of the blame for this decision to remove the Earpods from the iPhone 12 cases is caused by the success of the Airpods in the last (almost) four years, since this gadget has been adopted by the majority of Apple users as the standard for listening to music, above those that came in the boxes of their smartphones. In addition, it is certain that those in Cupertino have usage statistics that indicate the incidence of this apparently unpopular measure.

Let us remember that the first stone of this path that will eliminate the presence of cable helmets in the iPhone cases began in 2016, with the launch of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus that no longer had a 3 minijack connector, 5mm., And only allowed the option of connecting those Earpods to the Lightning port through an adapter. Last year, precisely, that little piece was also removed from the iPhone 11 cases So, does this Apple decision surprise you now?

