Tech GiantsAppleMobileiphoneTech News

iOS 14.2 is here: 100+ new emoji, quick access to Shazam and more

By Abraham
0
29
Ios 14.2 Teknofilo.jpg
Ios 14.2 Teknofilo.jpg

Must Read

Editor's Pick

Best Science Fiction Novels

Abraham - 0
These literary works try to extrapolate the future impact of technology through fascinating narratives. The difference compared to other genres, such as fantasy...
Read more
Entertainment

How to connect your new Chromecast to a wired network (no wifi)

Brian Adam - 0
The new Chromecast is among us and you can already buy it in our country. A device that has substantially improved the user experience...
Read more
iphone

Today the reservations of the iPhone 12 mini / Pro Max and HomePod mini open

Abraham - 0
The online Apple Store has closed its virtual doors today in preparation for the opening of pre-orders for the new iPhone 12 mini /...
Read more
Apple

iOS 14.2 is here: 100+ new emoji, quick access to Shazam and more

Abraham - 0
Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to iPhone and iPad users respectively. One of the highlights of the new iPhone...
Read more
Abraham

Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to iPhone and iPad users respectively. One of the highlights of the new iPhone update is the introduction of new emojis. Apple has introduced more than 100 new emojis, including a ninja, a pride flag, a smiley face with a tear, a coin, a dodo, lungs, etc. The new update also includes eight new wallpapers that support light and dark mode. iOS 14.2 also makes use of the iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max LiDAR sensor, which can detect nearby people and calculate their distance, and adds support for the MagSafe Leather Wallet accessory. For AirPods, the update introduces optimized battery charging to decrease battery degradation, minimizing the time AirPods spend 100% charged waiting for you to use them. iOS 14.2 brings the music discovery app with Shazam to the Control Center. Shazam is able to quickly identify a song that is playing and now you can access this functionality more quickly. Finally, the new version brings support for intercom with the HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay. To update your iPhone 6 or later to iOS 14.2, go to Settings> General> Software update> Download and install.

Related Articles

iphone

Today the reservations of the iPhone 12 mini / Pro Max and HomePod mini open

Abraham - 0
The online Apple Store has closed its virtual doors today in preparation for the opening of pre-orders for the new iPhone 12 mini /...
Read more
iphone

New emojis, wallpapers and discover music: this is what comes to your iPhone today

Brian Adam - 0
We do not usually dwell on the updates that Apple publishes after the launch of a new version of iOS, basically, because they are...
Read more
Mobile

Leaked official Galaxy S21 cases with a strange cutout

Abraham - 0
In recent weeks, we have seen some leaked images of the upcoming Galaxy S21, which will arrive with an original camera module quite different...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©