iOS 14.2 is here: 100+ new emoji, quick access to Shazam and more

Apple has started rolling out iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2 to iPhone and iPad users respectively. One of the highlights of the new iPhone update is the introduction of new emojis. Apple has introduced more than 100 new emojis, including a ninja, a pride flag, a smiley face with a tear, a coin, a dodo, lungs, etc. The new update also includes eight new wallpapers that support light and dark mode. iOS 14.2 also makes use of the iPhone 12 Pro / Pro Max LiDAR sensor, which can detect nearby people and calculate their distance, and adds support for the MagSafe Leather Wallet accessory. For AirPods, the update introduces optimized battery charging to decrease battery degradation, minimizing the time AirPods spend 100% charged waiting for you to use them. iOS 14.2 brings the music discovery app with Shazam to the Control Center. Shazam is able to quickly identify a song that is playing and now you can access this functionality more quickly. Finally, the new version brings support for intercom with the HomePod and HomePod mini using iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods and CarPlay. To update your iPhone 6 or later to iOS 14.2, go to Settings> General> Software update> Download and install.