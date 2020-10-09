Apple has released this week the public and developer betas for iOS 14.2, which among other innovations present more than 100 new emojis. Among the additions are the transgender symbol, bubble tea, dodo boomerang, beaver, piñata, Russian dolls, coin, anatomical heart, lungs, ninja and tamale. The new emojis will be available on iOS, macOS, and watchOS this fall. This update also includes new inclusive gender options and skin tone variations. This year, with iOS 14, it is easier to find the new emoji. One of the novelties of iOS 14 is the ability to search the emoji collection. This feature has been on the Mac for several years, but, until recently, it was not present on the iPhone or iPad.