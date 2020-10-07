Tech GiantsAppleEntertainmentMobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

iOS 14.2 will add more than 100 emojis and new gender and skin tone options

By Abraham
0
7
Ios 14.2 Will Add More Than 100 Emojis
Ios 14.2 Will Add More Than 100 Emojis

Must Read

Entertainment

Netflix will make it much easier for you to choose what to watch next

Brian Adam - 0
It seems that in time Netflix is ​​succumbing to the uses and customs of many other applications who have no qualms about publishing daily...
Read more
Apple

iOS 14.2 will add more than 100 emojis and new gender and skin tone options

Abraham - 0
Apple has released this week the public and developer betas for iOS 14.2, which among other innovations present more than 100 new emojis. Among the additions...
Read more
Apple

The iPhone 12 Pro will no longer start from 64GB of capacity

Abraham - 0
Today, most high-end smartphones come with at least 128GB of storage. However, the iPhone 11s came with a 64GB input capacity, which was presumably a...
Read more
Latest news

Samsung Galaxy S21: Still no camera under the screen but already close

Abraham - 0
Samsung's next generation of flagships, the Galaxy S series, will not feature an under-display front camera. According to the Korean publication The Elec , attempts to incorporate a...
Read more
Abraham

Ios 14.2 Will Add More Than 100 Emojis
Ios 14.2 Will Add More Than 100 Emojis

Apple has released this week the public and developer betas for iOS 14.2, which among other innovations present more than 100 new emojis.

Among the additions are the transgender symbol, bubble tea, dodo boomerang, beaver, piñata, Russian dolls, coin, anatomical heart, lungs, ninja and tamale.

The new emojis will be available on iOS, macOS, and watchOS this fall . This update also includes new inclusive gender options and skin tone variations.

This year, with iOS 14, it is easier to find the new emoji.  One of the novelties of iOS 14 is the ability to search the emoji collection. This feature has been on the Mac for several years, but, until recently, it was not present on the iPhone or iPad.

Related Articles

Entertainment

Netflix will make it much easier for you to choose what to watch next

Brian Adam - 0
It seems that in time Netflix is ​​succumbing to the uses and customs of many other applications who have no qualms about publishing daily...
Read more
Apple

The iPhone 12 Pro will no longer start from 64GB of capacity

Abraham - 0
Today, most high-end smartphones come with at least 128GB of storage. However, the iPhone 11s came with a 64GB input capacity, which was presumably a...
Read more
Latest news

Samsung Galaxy S21: Still no camera under the screen but already close

Abraham - 0
Samsung's next generation of flagships, the Galaxy S series, will not feature an under-display front camera. According to the Korean publication The Elec , attempts to incorporate a...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©