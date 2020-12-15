iOS 14.3 adds the “Originals” tab with access to original content …

- Advertisement -

As part of the new update rolled out today iOS 14.3, Apple has launched a new tab in the Apple TV + application. The “Originals” tab acts as a top-level navigation to the TV + channel, providing access to Apple-created shows and movies.

All your TV in a single app

This new TV section + It’s been around in the TV app since the TV + launch, but it’s always been hidden by at least some scrolling screens. By converting it to a tab, it is now much, much easier for TV + subscribers to enjoy the original content they have access to.

This is how Apple promotes its Apple TV + system

Apple Originals productions from Apple TV +, the premium channels you want, thousands of movies to buy or rent, and the most popular streaming services and cable TV providers. All personalized and selected by our experts so that you always enjoy the best entertainment on the Apple TV app and on all your screens. It is the ideal way to watch television.

This is what the “Originals” tab

Before today, TV + content was so difficult to find in the TV app that a good proportion of Apple customers who redeemed one-year free trials would simply never find out what content they can actually watch as part of their subscription.

In addition to iPhone, the new tab is available in both iPad and Apple TV versions of the TV app. (In the TV versions of the app, the tab is simply labeled with the TV + logo.) It is also likely to appear on the various third-party platforms supported by Apple, such as Amazon Fire TV and Roku.

Other changes to the TV app in iOS 14.3 include a revised search experience, which now also features a dedicated button for TV + content.

iOS 14.3 release notes (excitingly) say “An all-new Apple TV + tab makes it easy to discover and watch Apple Original shows and movies” but I just updated and there’s no new tab showing – might be waiting on a server-side change. – Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) December 8, 2020

So far the new update is rolling out as a server-side change, so if you don’t see the new tab right away, wait a few hours, close the TV app from multitasking, and try starting again.