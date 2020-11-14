iOS 14.3: Apple will suggest third-party apps from the App store when setting up a new iPhone

Due to the increasing scrutiny large corporations face for their potential monopolistic practices, many of them are offering alternatives to their own apps. Apple now allows modifying the default app to manage email and surf the Internet, while Google was forced to let the user choose the search engine they want to use by default when setting up a new Android smartphone. Now we have learned that with iOS 14.3, which is now available as a beta version for developers, Apple will suggest third-party apps to users during the process of setting up a new iPhone or iPad. Although we haven’t seen this new feature in action yet, 9to5Mac was able to find clear proof in the iOS 14.3 beta code that reveals a new menu in the system setup process that will display app suggestions from the App Store even before user to start using the device. This new section of the configuration process is not intended to be displayed to all users. Instead, the code says that it will be enabled only for some countries based on local laws. “In compliance with regional legal requirements, continue to view the applications available for download,” the code says. It is not clear in which regions Apple will enable this new feature, but it is very likely that it will be initially implemented in the countries of the European Union. As iOS 14.3 has just been released to developers, we don’t know when it will be officially available to the public.