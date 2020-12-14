Tech GiantsAppleTech News

iOS 14.3 available: Apple Fitness + and ProRAW format

By Brian Adam
Apple

iOS 14.3 available: Apple Fitness + and ProRAW format

We come to the middle of December and with it the long-awaited update to iOS 14.3, lwhich is already available and comes along with more surprises from AppleNext, we tell you all the details of this new update, as well as the arrival of Apple Fitness +, the famous and long-awaited ProRAW format, among others.

Apple’s new Apple Fitness + service features various levels of activity in dozens of workouts, provides the ease of power choose the trainer, the duration, the type of exercise and of course the music each time and the advantage of which is emphasized is to start exercising without wasting time with the options.

