iOS 14.3 beta 2 allows you to run shortcuts from the home screen without launching the Shortcuts application

Apple released the second developer beta version of iOS 14.3 yesterday which includes a major change to shortcuts. With iOS 14.3 beta 2, the Shortcuts app no ​​longer opens when you launch a shortcut from the home screen, which in turn has significant benefits for those who use the Shortcuts app to configure custom app icons.

Along with the release of iOS 14 in September, the ability to set custom app icons using the Shortcuts app went viral. IPhone users were delighted with the support for home screen widgets in iOS 14, and they quickly turned to the Shortcuts app as a way to further customize their home screen aesthetics with custom icons.

iOS 14.3 beta 2 with improvements to customize icons in applications

However, the downside of using Shortcuts to set a custom icon is that the Shortcuts app launches every time you tap the custom icon from the home screen. This is because basically you are creating a shortcut whose only action is to open another application and use the custom icon for that shortcut on the home screen.

However, in iOS 14.3 beta 2, the Shortcuts app no ​​longer opens when you launch a shortcut from the home screen. This means that you can now set custom application icons on the home screen and launch the associated application, without the Shortcuts application starting automatically. Instead, a compact UI banner appears at the top.

This change was first noticed by users on Reddit and picked up by Apple Terminali.

How to set custom icons?

Here’s how the custom app icon settings work: