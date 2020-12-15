iOS 14.3 is here with support for Apple ProRAW, AirPods Max and more

- Advertisement -

Apple has released iOS 14.3, which adds support for the new AirPods Max headphones and brings long-awaited support for the Apple ProRAW format to the iPhone 12 Pro. The new release also adds support for Apple Fitness +, the newest Guided Health Training System from the company – although at the moment it will not be available in Spain. As for the AirPods Max, these headphones were announced last week. They have a supraaural design and offer AirPods Pro features such as active noise cancellation or spatial audio (the sound moves dynamically when you turn your head). As for Apple Fitness +, focus the training experience on your Apple Watch. You need an Apple Watch Series 3 to use it, as well as an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV to view the instructors and sessions. However, the most anticipated feature is probably Apple ProRAW support. The company’s new RAW image format is available only on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. In addition to the standard RAW information, ProRAW also includes certain processing such as noise reduction and multi-frame exposure settings. iOS 14.3 also adds support for ProRAW editing in the Photos app, and the option to record video at 25 fps. In Health, iOS 14.3 adds new functions to the monitoring of the menstrual cycle: pregnancy, lactation and use of contraceptives. For the Weather app, there is now air quality data for China, and air quality health recommendations for the US, UK, Germany, India, and Mexico, when levels reach a certain point. In Safari, you can now set Ecosia as the default search engine. Apple has also added support for App Clips, if you scan Apple-designed App Clip code. Lastly, unsurprisingly, there are several bug fixes such as the slower than expected wireless charging issue with the MagSafe dual charger.