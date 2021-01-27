iOS 14.4 and watchOS 7.3 are here: These are the news

- Advertisement -

Apple has just released a new software update for iPhones, iOS 14.4, as well as an update for Apple Watch, watchOS 7.3. New to the iOS software includes the ability to classify the type of Bluetooth device in Settings. With this update, users will be able to correctly identify whether an audio device is a headset, earpiece, speaker, car stereo or other, for audio notifications. With iOS 14.4, users will also be able to recognize “smaller” QR codes than ever before using the iPhone camera. A curious change that this update brings are notifications for when the iPhone camera has not been able to become an authentic Apple camera in the iPhone 12 family. This update also fixes problems. The iPhone 12 Pro had an issue with image artifacts appearing in HDR photos that should be fixed. It should also fix some keyboard issues, such as displaying the wrong language in Messages, or typing was delayed when using the keyboard and no word suggestions would appear. Other issues have to do with the inability to answer calls on the lock screen when activating certain Accessibility options, as well as the fact that the Fitness app widget may not show up-to-date activity data. On the other hand, watchOS 7.3 has been released with a new Unity dial. This watch face is inspired by the colors of the Pan-African flag, and includes shapes that change throughout the day as you move, creating a face that is unique to you. This update also brings “Time to Walk” for Apple Fitness + subscribers. This is an audio experience in the Train app in which diverse guests share motivating stories as you walk. Lastly, there is also a fix for an issue where if Zoom was activated, the Control Center and Notification Center could stop responding.