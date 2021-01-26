iOS 14.4 available on iPhone from tonight: here is the list of news

- Advertisement -

At the same time as the launch of watchOS 7.3, this evening Apple will also release the fourth major upadte for iOS 14, which should be available around 7pm.

In the official changelog, Apple says iOS 14.4 will include support for recognizing smaller QR Codes through the Camera app, while in the settings you will be able to classify the different types of Bluetooth devices. The update will also introduce notifications that will alert users if the cameras in use on the iPhone are not original.

They will obviously be correct too various bugs reported by users over the last few months, in particular relating to HDR photographs, the messages app and more. Also fixed the issue that plagued many users regarding the keyboard appearing late.

Here is the official changelog:

Smaller QR codes can be recognized by the camera

Option to classify the type of Bluetooth device in Settings for proper identification of headphones for audio notifications

Notifications when your iPhone camera cannot be verified as Apple original on iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max

The installation, as always, can be carried out directly via OTA through the “Settings” menu. As always, we recommend making a backup before proceeding with the download.